Former Florida NT named Panthers' most questionable pick in 2025 NFL draft
Overall, the Carolina Panthers had a lot of success in the 2025 NFL draft. They landed Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, giving Bryce Young a legit No. 1 target. Despite using that first pick on offense, they still added talent to the defensive line with Nic Scourton from Texas A&M in Round 2 and Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss in Round 3.
Their work has been praised by draft pundits, who believe they filled their greatest needs — and did so without reaching. That doesn’t mean every pick is immune to criticism.
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards recently identified one questionable pick for every franchise. For Carolina, it was Florida defensive tackle Cam Jackson. The 140th overall selection in Round 5 is a run-stuffing specialist, but his lack of production against the pass led to this critique.
”Jackson will hold his ground at the point of attack, but there is not a lot of consistent quickness off the snap, which has led to his modest sack production. Jackson is a role player whose height may be used against him to neutralize his strength in the run game.”
At first, it seems as though Edwards is nitpicking to question a run-stuffing nose tackle this late. In reality, it goes to show how solid their draft was.
Jackson was selected to do one thing, and he does it well. If that’s the most questionable pick, this should be a solid draft class.
