NFL draft expert begs Panthers to pass on 'most overrated' Jalon Walker
The vast majority of mock drafts have the Carolina Panthers picking Jalon Walker eighth overall. He's a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher, but the Panthers have said they'd want him to primarily rush off the edge. If that's the case, NFL draft analyst Chris Simms believes the Panthers are making a huge mistake.
Walker is one of several players who has no clear position or can play multiple. Travis Hunter, Walker, and Jahdae Barron are other examples. NFL teams generally need players to be good at one position, though, and for the Panthers, that's clearly edge rusher.
Simms ripped the Panthers for a move that they haven't even made yet, saying, "They need a guy that's going to be a pass rusher. They don't have anybody! Everybody's pegging them right now at number eight with Jalon Walker from Georgia, who I think is the most overrated player in the draft, for my money."
He added, "He's a guy that's 6'1", he's 240, and they're talking about he's going to play defensive end in the NFL? And he wasn't really that top-notch out of Georgia, and he wasn't that top-notch at middle linebacker, either."
It's safe to say Simms is not a fan of Walker, and he would think very little of any NFL franchise that took him that high in the draft. The Panthers, however, seem all-in on Walker. They're very open to trading down, but there's a good chance they don't and end up sticking with Walker at eighth overall.
