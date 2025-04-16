2025 NFL draft: Panthers GM Dan Morgan sees key position drop off after Round 3
The Carolina Panthers would be unwise not to at least consider a wide receiver in the 2025 draft. They seem to be open to the idea, as coaches and executives have commented on wide receivers at times this offseason. It may not be Tetairoa McMillan at eight overall per se, but they're probably in the market for one at some point.
The Panthers have three picks in the first three rounds right now. If they don't get a wide receiver in those three picks, don't expect them to take one at all. Of course, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh-round prospects are usually not as impactful anyway, but the Panthers may not even take a flier on a wideout.
GM Dan Morgan, the man tasked with deciding who to pick with each of those three picks mentioned, has said that the wide receiver class takes a steep drop-off after the third round. Beyond players like Isaiah Bond, Savion Williams, and Jaylin Noel, the Panthers GM isn't inspired.
Does this mean the Panthers are going to take a wide receiver? Maybe. If nothing else, it means they've extensively scouted this class and come away with a range in which they feel comfortable picking one.
However, the Panthers have been so defense-centric this offseason that a limit on where they'll pick a wide receiver isn't encouraging. If they can only pick one in the top three rounds, which isn't an actual limit, they limit the pool and they have those receivers stacked up against some of the best defenders in the draft. The defensive prospects in rounds one, two, and three are pretty good, too.
All this to say, the Panthers are looking at wide receiver, but they may only give themselves a small range to pick one. If it doesn't work out there, good luck, Bryce Young.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers, Bears strike huge deal in new 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft
Carolina Panthers met with 48-TD National Champion at RB
Panthers-Chargers trade proposal lands $14M weapon for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers’ best pass rusher named NFL draft trade candidate