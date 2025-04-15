Panthers GM Dan Morgan reveals where Jalon Walker would play if drafted
The Carolina Panthers have taken Jalon Walker in countless mock drafts this year. As the draft continuously gets closer, the picks remain largely unchanged. The fit, draft spot, and more suggest that Walker will be a Panther come April 24. GM Dan Morgan hasn't exactly dispelled the theory.
Walker is a hybrid prospect. He's an edge rusher and an interior linebacker. Where he will play in the NFL largely depends on what team drafts him. If it's the Panthers, they need help at edge and linebacker. Should they pick him, Morgan has an idea of where he'll play.
When asked, the GM said, "He’s an outside linebacker for us." He also did specify that Walker can do a lot of things and that he won't rule out playing him on the inside some as well. But primarily, it looks like if Walker becomes a Panther, he'll rush off the edge.
The Panthers need an edge rusher, but it might not be the wisest idea to box Walker in. Some analysts believe he's best off the edge, while others think he plays better as an inside backer. The Panthers can use both of those things, so while it's best for him to have one position, Carolina might want to hold off limiting him right now.
Micah Parsons was the same sort of player and transitioned to full-time edge rusher, but Walker might be different. He might also be able to handle splitting time. The Panthers, if they draft him, will have to determine what course is best for Walker.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers, Bears strike huge deal in new 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft
Carolina Panthers met with 48-TD National Champion at RB
Panthers-Chargers trade proposal lands $14M weapon for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers’ best pass rusher named NFL draft trade candidate