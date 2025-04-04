NFL analyst sticks with rising Georgia Bulldog in latest mock for Panthers
The Georgia Bulldogs have provided the National Football League with plenty of talent in recent years. In 2022, the university set a record by having 15 players drafted—the most by any school since the NFL reduced the annual selection process to seven rounds in 1994. Dating back to 2020, there have been a total of 49 Georgia Bulldogs drafted, 13 of those in the first round.
Those numbers figure to increase later this month. Once again, Georgia has its share of strong defensive prospects. Two that have drawn the most attention are Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, each with the ability to make opposing quarterbacks very uncomfortable.
In his first mock draft this year in early February, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had the Carolina Panthers opting for Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. That changed with his second set of predictions in March when he had Dan Morgan opting for Williams. In his latest mock, Zierlein has Carolina staying with the talented pass-rushing prospect.
There are a lot of positives when it comes to the 6’5”, 260-pound prospect.
“An upside prospect with loads of traits,” stated Zierlein, “Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame. He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch. He plays a little too tall at the point and needs to get stronger to shed blocks more quickly, but he plays with good physicality in the trenches and is never pushed around.
“He’s still learning moves and counters but already has a big bull rush, good secondary effort and the closing burst to become a sack blanket in the pocket. He’s not there yet, but Williams’ improvement to become an impactful 4-3 base end feels inevitable.”
During free agency, Morgan added former Vikings’ edge rusher Patrick Jones II, who finished with a career-best seven sacks in 2024. The Panthers’ defense was the worst in the league this past season in terms of yards allowed, and so much more. A mere 32 sacks in 17 games, tied for the third-fewest in the league, made getting some help here an offseason priority. A reminder that the Panthers have nine picks in this year’s draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers receive stern warning amid swirling NFL draft rumors
One blockbuster trade the Panthers should avoid at all costs
Andy Reid gets candid on Panthers’ controversial free agent move
Luke Kuechly shares details on decision to retire early from NFL