ESPN projects Panthers hit EDGE, WR with first 2 picks in 2025 NFL draft
While there are certainly a ton of other needs, the Carolina Panthers arguably have two very pressing positions they need to address: edge rusher and wide receiver, with the former being of the utmost importance. The latter may not seem like an issue with Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen, but that wide receiver corps is not as good as it may seem.
Fortunately, the Panthers have the draft this month to address any and all holes. In fitting fashion, ESPN's latest mock draft from Field Yates has them addressing not one but both of those glaring holes.
The pick at eight overall is Jalon Walker, an unoriginal but very likely selection. Yates argued, "The Panthers have made a series of edge rusher investments over the past two years, but none has massively moved the needle. The Panthers -- who allowed the most yards per play (6.0) and tied for the third-fewest sacks (32) last season -- could truly address their need in the top 10, though.
Walker had 6.5 sacks in 2024 even though he spent a lot of his time patrolling the middle of the field at off-ball linebacker. Carolina could deploy Walker in a hybrid role since it needs a boost at both linebacker and edge rusher."
Walker can play linebacker and edge rusher, making him someone that can at times address two issues on defense instead of just one. Yates picked them to pass up on Shemar Stewart, Mike Green, and Mykel Williams (true edge rushers) in favor of Walker.
And with the 57th pick, Yates predicts a pick from Iowa State: Jaylin Noel. "At 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds, Noel might be a better fit in the slot than outside. But he has serious explosion, averaging 14.9 yards per catch last season en route to 1,194 yards and eight scores. Noel could join Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to form an intriguing young WR corps," he said.
In this instance, they passed up on Kyle Williams, Xavier Watts, and others to get the speedy Iowa State wide receiver. If this is how the draft goes, it will be hard to complain as the Panthers will have addressed two needs with two good prospects.
