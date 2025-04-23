All Panthers

Panthers pull off multiple big moves in Round 1 of latest 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

Carolina lands two huge defensive pieces on night one in new projection.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku (DL47) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Happy draft day eve, everyone! Mock draft season is just about over as the real thing is just around the corner. We have one seven-round mock left on our calendar here on Carolina Panthers On SI after today, which will be released first thing Thursday morning.

Today's mock is our last chance to really think outside of the box and get a little bold with some projections. The selections themselves aren't far-fetched, but in this edition, we have the Panthers making a couple of trades on the first night, including a trade back into the first round.

Projected trade No. 1 details

Bears receive: No. 8 (Ashton Jeanty)

Panthers receive: No. 10, No. 41

The Bears already have D'Andre Swift on the roster, but Ashton Jeanty would take their rushing attack to a whole other level. The two together would form a strong duo, so they come up to get their guy while the Panthers scoop up an extra top-50 pick, which they'll put to use in our next projected trade.

Projected trade No. 2 details

Bills receive: No. 41, No. 114, 2026 2nd

Panthers receive: No. 30

Dan Morgan gets a little antsy waiting around watching everyone else have fun late Thursday night and decides to get back to work. The Panthers take the 41st overall pick they got in the projected trade with Buffalo and package that with a fourth-rounder, and next year's two to get back into the first round.

RD1, Pick 12: CB Will Johnson (Michigan)

Johnson's range is anywhere from 5th overall to middle first round. His landing spot will heavily depend on how many defensive players go in the top six to seven picks. In this scenario, the Panthers benefit from a mini slide and land the top corner in the class, who didn't allow a single touchdown over the past two years, and pair him with Jaycee Horn.

RD1, Pick 30: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)

The Panthers will undoubtedly take an edge rusher early in the draft, and it could be at No. 8. Here, they move back into the first round to ensure they get one of the best pass rushers in the class and select Donovan Ezeiruaku, who led the ACC in tackles for loss (21) and sacks (16.5) this past season.

RD2, Pick 57: WR Jaylin Noel (Iowa State)

Now that Carolina has addressed the defense with two immediate impact players, it's time to help out Bryce Young. Noel may not ever develop into a No. 1 or even No. 2 option in the passing game, but he can certainly improve the floor of Carolina's receiving room. He makes things happen after the catch and also adds value in the return game.

RD3, Pick 74: DL Deone Walker (Kentucky)

The depth of the defensive line still needs improvement, so Deone Walker it is. The massive 6-foot-7, 344-pounder takes up a lot of space and can be a nuisance on the interior. In addition to being a run plugger, Walker can also impact the passing game. Two years ago, he finished the season with 7.5 sacks.

The rest of the picks

RD4, Pick 111: S Jonas Sanker (Virginia)

RD5, Pick 140: RB Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State)

RD5, Pick 146: EDGE Que Robinson (Alabama)

RD5, Pick 163: LB Teddye Buchanan (California)

RD7, Pick 230: C Gus Hartwig (Purdue)

