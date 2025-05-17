ESPN 2025 projections for Panthers QB Bryce Young not much different from 2024
This offseason the Carolina Panthers spent most of their energy on improving what was the worst scoring defense of all time last season. That's both understandable and the right way to go, as even an only modestly-horrible defense would qualify as a huge upgrade this year.
The front office also found the time to get starting quarterback Bryce Young a big new weapon on the outside, using their top-10 overall draft pick on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. They also used a Day 3 draft pick on a promising pass catching threat at tigh end with Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans.
While McMillan and Evans should help, it's fair to ask if the Panthers did enough to improve their offensive personnel. According to Mike Clay's annual projections from ESPN, it sounds like it may not have been enough. Here's a look at what he's predicting from Bryce Young this year.
ESPN Bryce Young 2025 projections
- 328/518 (63%), 3,431 passing yards, 20 TD, 11 INT, 37 sacks, 260 rushing yards, 3 TD
For those paying attention, that's really not that much different from the passing numbers that Young put up last season, which came out to a 61% completion 2,403 yards, 15 TD, 9 INT and 29 sacks. Young's rushing projections are also down from 249 yards and 6 TD.
It's a long season and a lot of things can happen - including major injuries to key offensive linemen - which would probably be the worst news that Young could possibly get. However, these projections still seem a bit low given the trajectory that Young was on at the end of the 2024 season.
Unless he comes out having lost all of that momentum and looks more like the version of himself that we saw in 2023, it's difficult to see how Young's production won't take a significant step up now that he's a year older and wiser and has a much more capable WR1 to target - in addition to two decent receiving tight ends.
Much of Young's growth will depend on the playcalling of second-year head coach Dave Canales, who showed a lot of promise as an OC last season but will also need to take a step forward in order to unlock Young's true potential.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers finally announce jersey numbers for 2025 free agents
Panthers great Cam Newton sees George Pickens as great fit for Cowboys
Apparently Michael Jordan loves this particular Carolina Panthers rookie
Panthers vs. Jaguars: Early odds revealed for NFL Week 1 matchup