ESPN projects Panthers star Derrick Brown will lead all NFL iDL in this stat
A lot goes into fielding the worst defense of all time. The short version is that for large portions of last season the Carolina Panthers' safeties could neither cover nor tackle. Their defensive line couldn't stop the run or get pressure, and their linebackers couldn't handle all the extra work that put on their shoulders.
If you're looking for specific culprits, the biggest one was the mysterious season-ending injury for defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who isn't sure when it happened but nevertheless suffered a mensicus tear Week 1 that put him on the sidelines for the rest of the Panthers' 2024 NFL season.
With Brown sidelined, Carolina's backup interior linemen were completely overwhelmed by practically every offensive line they faced. That led to the Panthers allowing more rushing yards than any other team.
Good news: Brown is healthy again and is not expected to miss any part of the offseason program. That should put him on track for a comeback year. According to ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projections for 2025, it'll be a really big year. Clay has Brown finishing with 4.2 sacks, six tackles for a loss and 83 total tackles - more than any other interior defensive lineman in the league.
Brown isn't the only notable name for this unit anymore, though. The Panthers spent big in free agency to bring in two new iDL starters.
ESPN has Turk Wharton posting 4.6 sacks, six tackles for a loss and 37 tackles. Incoming nose tackle Bobby Brown II is predicted to total 0.8 sacks, four tackles for a loss and also 37 tackles. Meanwhile, returning veteran A'Shawn Robinson is projected to put up 1.9 sacks, five tackles for a loss and 50 tackles.
