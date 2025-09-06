ESPN predicts Travis Hunter shuts down Tetairoa McMillan when they're matched up
Two of the top rookies from the 2025 NFL draft class may be lining up across from each other a few times in Sunday's season opener between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The top overall prospect this year was Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who went to Jacksonville at No. 2 overall.
Six picks later, the Panthers chose the top-ranked pure receiver in the draft in Tetairoa McMillan. Even though Hunter is listed as a backup cornerback on the Jaguars' depth chart, odds are we will see them matched up at least a couple of times tomorrow afternoon.
When that happens ESPN's Seth Walder is expecting Hunter to not only get the better of McMillan, but totally shut him down and allow zero catches.
"Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter will not allow a reception as the nearest defender to WR Tetairoa McMillan. It remains to be seen how often the two will be matched up (and, I suppose, how much Hunter plays on defense), but I'll back the No. 2 pick over the No. 8 pick when they do square off."
There is some history, here - as the two went at it when Hunter was at Colorado and McMillan was at Arizona.
McMillan does have a significant size advantage over Hunter, including being three inches taller and weighing 34 pounds heavier. Then again, if size was the only thing that mattered for a wide receiver then Kelvin Benjamin would have been a thing rather than crashing and burning as he did.
There's no question that Hunter is the better athlete than McMillan, who has reportedly had trouble at Panthers practice when he faces physical press coverage from Carolina's cornerbacks. We can safely assume Hunter is aware of that.
The good news is that even if Hunter does dominate this matchup, it's not likely to happen a whole lot. Hunter is expected to mostly play the slot cornerback position for the Jaguars, while McMillan will be playing the traditional outside "X" receiver role for the Panthers' offense. He will see some snaps in the slot, but most of those reps will go to Hunter Renfrow and occasionally Xavier Legette.
