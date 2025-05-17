ESPN ratings for each Panthers unit paints picture of genuine roster improvement
Now that the schedule for the 2025 NFL season is out, it's time to spend the next two and a half months debating rankings to fill the time before training camp. In the case of the Carolina Panthers, they at least appear to be stronger on paper than they were in 2024.
However, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and some analysts don't see this team as any real threat in the NFC South, let alone a potential conference contender on the rise. That big contrast between the average homer Carolina fan and a dispassionate analysis is on display in the annual unit rankings from Mike Clay at ESPN, which just came out.
Instead of ranking every unit from 1-32, this time Clay has given each one a rating between 1-10, one being the worst possible score and 10 the best. Here's how the Panthers made out at each position this year - with where they ranked last year in parantheses.
ESPN 2025 Panthers position ratings
Quarterback: 4/10 (25th)
Running back: 4/10 (27th)
Wide receiver: 6/10 (17th)
Tight end: 4/10 (32nd)
Offensive line: 5/10 (11th)
Interior defensive line: 8/10 (16th)
Edge rushers: 5/10 (21)
Off-ball linebackers: 4/10 (8th)
Cornerback: 6/10 (26th)
Safety: 3/10 (16th)
There's a lot to unpack here. If we were to compare the two years it would seem they've upgraded modestly at quarterback thanks to Bryce Young's improvement down the stretch. They're also better at running back thanks to Chuba Hubbard's breakout year and the addition of Rico Dowdle. Wide receiver is a net positive with the loss of Diontae Johnson and Tetairoa McMillan coming in. Meanwhile, at tight end they look much deeper with JT Sanders coming up and Mitchell Evans joining the group. Somehow their offensive line is rated worse even though they performed well last season and everybody is returning.
Defensivey, the interior got a few big boosts with the free agent additions of Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown and the return of Derrick Brown. The edge group is upgraded (it could have been even better if they'd kept Jadeveon Clowney) over last year. We don't understand the off-ball linebacker rankings from last season (Shaq Thompson is obviously near the end) so we'll leave that one alone. While they're clearly better at corner thanks to Jaycee Horn's first healthy year, it's difficult to say they were 16th at safety in 2024 - more like 32nd. That makes even 3/10 a significant upgrade, but they could still use another proven starter there.
Overall, this group definitely does look better on paper - but we've also heard that one before. The Panthers will have to prove everything on the field. For now, it seems nobody really expects them to challenge the Bucs.
