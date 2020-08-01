53 Men: DE Yetur Gross-Matos Player Profile

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 265 lbs

College: Penn State

NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Rotational end/3rd down specialist

Patience. I know everyone wants to see Gross-Matos lock down a starting spot out of camp and start week one, but I don't see that being the case. Stephen Weatherly is a veteran who brings experience to the table and throwing Gross-Matos into the fire could hurt his development. As the season gradually continues, I think you will start to see Gross-Matos not only earning more reps, but earning an expanded role. To start the season, I see Carolina using him primarily in pass rushing situations.

Analysis:

Gross-Matos is a freak. There's just no better way to put it, he is super athletic and has abnormal strength. He has great length and uses it to his advantage to cause havoc in the backfield. He struggles defending the run, but isn't anything that comes off as alarming. He's just a guy that knows to go get the quarterback and make a play. Once he becomes more disciplined, he won't be overaggressive and miss the easy plays. There's a lot to work with in Gross-Matos. Much of his game is already developed, he just has a few tweaks he needs to make before becoming the complete package.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

As a second round pick, Gross-Matos will undoubtedly make the cut. The bigger question is if he can live up to that second round selection.

