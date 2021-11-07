Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Matt Paradis Ruled Out for the Season

    The Panthers losing their starting center.
    Sunday was a rough day for the Carolina Panthers for a variety of reasons. The offense once again looked in flux, they lost 24-6 and had a handful of injuries to key players such as starting center Matt Paradis.

    Paradis went down in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. Following the game, Paradis had an MRI done and it revealed that he had torn his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. 

    Sam Tecklenburg filled in for Paradis in today's game and will likely be tabbed as the starter moving forward. 

