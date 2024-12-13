Kay Adams on why Carolina Panthers can be a spoiler for potential NFL playoff teams
Those who know ball understand that the Carolina Panthers right now are a much different team than the one we saw early in the season. Since Bryce Young returned to the lineup in Week 8 they have been steadily getting more and more dangerous offensively, and over the last three games their defense has followed suit, suddenly making the Panthers a pretty tough out, even for teams who have a strong chance to make the Super Bowl.
While much of the national media is still lagging behind, Carolina does have some staunch supporters. Nobody has hyped the Panthers more of late than Kay Adams, who has franchise legend Luke Kuechly on as a regular guest.
Going down the stretch of the regular season Adams sees the Panthers as a potential playoff spoiler, and expects them to win this week's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Kay Adams on chaotic Panthers
After Dallas comes to visit the Panthers will have three more games to play on their regular season schedule. First, they host the Arizona Cardinals, followed by road games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons to close out the year.
Heading into Week 15, Arizona only has a 5% chance of making the playoffs, according to The Athletic's postseason calculator. However, Tampa has a 72% chance and Atlanta is at 34%. The Cardinals are tougher customers, but taking down the Buccaneers and the Falcons would be a great way to build momentum towards the Panthers' 2025 season.
