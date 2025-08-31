New Carolina Panthers QB Hendon Hooker comments on relationship with Bryce Young
They were both part of the NFL draft class of 2023. The Carolina Panthers used the first overall pick that year on University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. One day later, the Detroit Lions used a third-round selection (68th overall) on University of Tennessee signal-caller Hendon Hooker. With the 2025 NFL season on the horizon, the two former collegiate rivals are now teammates. Hooker is a member of Carolina’s practice squad as of last Thursday.
“The two former SEC quarterbacks first met in 2022 at the Manning Passing Academy,” explained Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com, “where they connected over the pressures and expectations of playing the most visible position in the sport.”
Former SEC rivals Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker reunited in Carolina
Hooker, who appeared in only three games with the Lions in two seasons (all in 2024), recently spoke about the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. “Me and Bryce have been cool, before the draft process, going back to like the Manning Camp,” said Hooker on Wednesday (via Hill). “We would have long conversations about play calls, about changing protections, about what we’re seeing, ID the defense, and really just playing at a high level.”
Later that year, there would be that memorable clash between Young’s Crimson Tide and Hooker’s Volunteers in October in 2022. Tennessee emerged with a thrilling 52-49 win.
There would be another off-the-field encounter between the future NFL signal-callers a year later on their way to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “For two hours,” said Hill, “they killed time waiting on their flight to Indianapolis, discussing everything from the granular parts of the position to the big picture of their dreams coming true.”
“I remember traveling to the combine,” said Hooker, “me and Bryce, I think we might have talked for maybe two hours on just pass protection in the airport. But we’ve had a pretty good bond for a pretty long time.”
