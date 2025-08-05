2019 NFL redraft has Carolina Panthers doubling down on original pick
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for their first preseason action when they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Bank of America Stadium this Friday.
However, this time of year can move kind of slow if you're team isn't dealing with some contract drama throughout camp.
So, it's never a bad time to look back on the history of the league, and this is especially the time of year when everyone plays the what-if game.
Pro Football Focus is helping with the what-if game by crafting redrafts of recent draft classes. Today, we look back on what the team at PFF believes would have been the best move for the Panthers in 2019.
According to PFF, the Panthers should still draft former edge rusher Brian Burns with their first selection in that draft.
"Burns was billed as a solid pass rusher when he was selected in this slot out of Florida State, and he’s been just that. His 87.0 career PFF pass-rush grade trails only three other edge defenders in the 2019 class — Nick Bosa, Maxx Crosby and Josh Hines-Allen. After being dealt from Carolina to New York last season, Burns earned the second-highest PFF pass-rush grade of his career (82.9)."
We all know how the Burns story played out, but in the end, the Panthers still made the right move by drafting him.
