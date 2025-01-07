2025 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers land highly coveted defensive stud despite sliding in draft order
The Carolina Panthers at one point held the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A hotter finish, going 4-5 after starting 1-7, prevented them from picking that high. A huge win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 pushed them even further down the draft board.
This turn of events indicated to some around the league that the Panthers might have played their way out of the running for the best edge rusher in the draft. The Panthers desperately need defensive help, but now they might struggle to get it at eighth overall. However, in the latest mock draft, that's exactly what they do.
Abdul Carter slides to Panthers in latest mock
The Panthers held the fourth overall pick not too long ago, which meant they'd likely have had their pick of the non-quarterback, non-Travis Hunter prospects. They could've easily landed Abdul Carter, but it's hard to envision that now. That's not how one draft analyst at The Big Lead feels, though. Joe Lago said of the pick, "Some mocks have Carter going as high as fourth overall to the Patriots, but the most common forecast has Carolina happily drafting the 6-3, 259-pound edge rusher."
Edge rusher is arguably the second-most important position in football aside from quarterback, and the Panthers' tandem of DJ Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney is decent if uninspiring. Adding Carter, a raw, athletic prospect who has the tools to dominate eventually, behind those two would be a great pick, it's just not one the Panthers might get the chance to make.
This mock draft would be a perfect storm, especially since there's a chance the worst-case scenario plays out and Mason Graham, Carter, and Will Johnson are all off the board by the eighth pick. This time, however, the perfect scenario plays out.
