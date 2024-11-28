3 Carolina Panthers who deserve to be in the 2025 Pro Bowl
The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to be well-represented at the Pro Bowl. Despite turning things around of late, they're still one of the worst teams in football and in contention for the number one overall pick. With that said, there are still some players who are worthy of recognition and a few who are very likely to land a Pro Bowl nod. Despite the rough season, these individuals have shined.
Panthers who could make the Pro Bowl in 2024
1. Chuba Hubbard
Simultaneously the most deserving and the most likely Pro Bowler, Chuba Hubbard is having a career year. He has the 10th-most carries in football and he's turned that into the fifth-most yards (876). He also has seven touchdowns and is averaging just a tick under five yards per carry. Even against the league's top rushing defense, Hubbard got 58 yards and a touchdown (as well as a two-point conversion).
2. Robert Hunt
Perhaps the unsung hero of the entire offseason, the addition of Robert Hunt has transformed the offense. He has helped pave the way for Hubbard's success and kept Bryce Young more upright. Hunt has been one of the best guards in the league with sterling grades almost all around (last week's performance notwithstanding).
3. Jaycee Horn
Similar to Hunt, excluding last week's outing, Jaycee Horn has been one of the best cornerbacks in football. His coverage numbers are good and most of the time, it benefits an opposing quarterback to not even try targeting him. He is also doing this as virtually the only notable player left on the Panthers defense, meaning he's just a small cog in one of the worst defensive machines in recent memory. He's doing his job well, though.
