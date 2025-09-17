3 Panthers players who desperately need better Week 3 outings
The Carolina Panthers had a better Week 2 showing than in Week 1, though you'd never expect that if you watched the first two series. It looked like another disaster in progress, but things got better. Still, there's ample room for individual players to improve as the Panthers continue seeking out their first win.
Christian Rozeboom
Christian Rozeboom was disastrously bad in Week 2. He missed several tackles, including a sack that turned into a massive scramble for Kyler Murray. No one's expecting Rozeboom to play like prime Luke Kuechly out there, but he has to be at least passable. Right now, he's a detriment to the defense.
Sadly, the options aren't good. The linebacker depth chart is so thin, the Panthers went to the Cincinnati Bengals (noted terrible defense) and grabbed a linebacker off of their practice squad. Rozeboom has to step up and start making plays.
Xavier Legette
Another week, another Xavier Legette appearance on this list. He was bad in Week 1, but he was on another level in Week 2, setting an NFL record for most targets with negative receiving yards by a wide receiver. He even got a rushing attempt and gained zero yards.
Legette has to be better. Bryce Young can't throw the ball to him with any semblance of confidence right now because Legette can't seem to get anything right this season. If the Panthers passing game is going to work, Legette has to improve.
Ja'Tavion Sanders
For what it's worth, Ja'Tavion Sanders did have a decent day overall, but he was still plagued by a couple of brutal drops and graded out poorly. The tight end is supposed to be the safety valve, but there's nothing safe about throwing to Sanders.
The second-year tight end dropped a pass (after it was reviewed and overturned) on third down, causing a three-and-out two-minute drill, which then allowed the Arizona Cardinals to make it 20-3 instead of 13-6 or 13-10 had the Panthers scored. He also dropped another perfect pass and was bailed out by a holding call. He's got to get better at catching the ball.
