50-sack Pro Bowler joins free agent target pool for Panthers at EDGE

This past season, the Carolina Panthers' defense struggled to get after the quarterback. Veterans Jadeveon Clowney and A'Shawn Robinson tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks. As a whole, Carolina had just 32 sacks on the season.
That has them in the market for a new pass rusher, with someone capable of playing on the edge being their No. 1 priority. That's why several EDGE prospects have been linked to them leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. That said, they might not have to wait until then to find the solution.
Carolina will have options in NFL free agency, including a Pro Bowler with 50.5 sacks on his résumé as Harold Landry was recently released by the Tennessee Titans.
A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Landry has spent the past seven years with the Titans. He had a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 when he recorded a career-high 75 tackles and 12 sacks. He then missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.
Landry recovered from this and had 19.5 sacks the past two seasons. While he's still performing at a high level, the Titans decided to make the move to save either $10.9 million in cap space — or $17.5 million if he's designated as a post-June 1 cut.
Carolina has the cap space to make this signing work and it would dramatically improve their pass rush.
