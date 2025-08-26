NFL analyst knocks Panthers for preseason struggles with poor grade
The Carolina Panthers are done with the preseason, setting their sights on Week 1's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan wasn't a fan of the Panthers preseason, giving the team a "C" in his preseason report card.
"Being kept out of the win column won't solely drive your grade down here, but the fact that Carolina struggled to get to double-digit points is something to file away," Sullivan wrote.
"They scored 10 points in both Week 1 and Week 3 of the preseason, and sandwiched a three-point outing in Week 2. Bryce Young started the opener against the Bills and, after a three-and-out on the opening possession, orchestrated a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive that culminated in the quarterback completing a five-yard pass to Jalen Coker in the end zone.
"However, alarm bells started to faintly go off in the last showing from Young this preseason, where he didn't complete either of his two passes against Houston in Week 2 and was sacked once as the offense punted on his lone two drives. On a more positive note, rookie wide receiver Tet McMillan and rookie safety Lathan Ransom both flashed at various points."
The Panthers could have shown more in the preseason, giving them more confidence after their breakthroughs at the end of the 2024 campaign. However, that didn't end up being the case.
The preseason shouldn't produce too many red flags, but the Panthers need a strong two weeks of practice after the 53-man roster cuts going into the season opener.
Week 1 for the Panthers is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
