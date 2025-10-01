Bills-Panthers trade proposal would add TE for Carolina amid Ja'Tavion Sanders injury
The Carolina Panthers have an injury concern with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who is slated to be week-to-week after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 3.
Sanders did not suit up in Week 4 and it remains to be seen when he'll be back. Sanders currently ranks fourth on the team in receiving yards and receptions.
In an article suggesting one trade for each NFL team, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame proposed a Panthers deal with the Buffalo Bills for tight end Dawson Knox.
Here's the proposal and what Verderame had to say about it:
- Panthers get: TE Dawson Knox
- Bills get: Fifth-round pick
"The Panthers should see this through with Bryce Young for at least the entirety of this season. Knox, 28, has gotten lost a bit in Buffalo since the team drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round two years ago. Also, the Bills are starting to utilize rookie tight end Jackson Hawes," Verderame wrote.
The Bills trading Knox wouldn't be shocking given the emergence of rookie Jackson Hawes, who has already worked his way into a role despite being behind both Knox and Dalton Kincaid on the depth chart.
While it certainly wouldn't hurt to add more pass-catchers for Bryce Young in what is a make-or-break year for him, this trade wouldn't make much sense for Carolina.
Assuming Sanders isn't out for a long time, the Panthers already have a crowded situation at tight end with Sanders and Tommy Tremble. Now, if Sanders misses more time than expected, it's possible to justify making a deal for Knox.
Adding to that, it's not like Knox would be some massive upgrade over the two tight ends Carolina has now and the Panthers can ill-afford to give up draft capital for someone who isn't a big needle-mover, and especially one that has a $17 million cap hit in 2026.
Thanks, but not thanks.
