Bryce Young, Brady Christensen lead red-hot Panthers offense in Week 18 PFF grades
The Carolina Panthers did a whole lot of good on Sunday. They scored 44 points, the most since the prime days of the Cam Newton era. They ended their season on a tremendous high note, doing their part to eliminate the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedez-Benz Stadium.
The defense had another awful day in becoming one of the worst units in NFL history, but there were some impactful performers on that side of the ball as well. Here are the final PFF grades of the season for the Panthers.
Bryce Young and Brady Christensen lead dominant offense
The Atlanta Falcons have a solid defense, and Bryce Young and company diced them up for over 400 yards of offense and 44 points. Young led the way, but surprisingly, he wasn't the highest-graded player for the Panthers. Young was exceptional, and his five TDs paved the way for an 89.3 overall grade, but Christensen was slightly higher at 89.7 thanks to an 84.0 pass-blocking grade.
David Moore bottoms out despite the touchdown
Despite catching a touchdown, David Moore was the worst-graded offensive player for the Panthers on Sunday. He struggled a bit outside that touchdown catch, but it is still a bit of a surprise to see him so low. However, someone had to be last on this offense, and a 54.8 grade is far from dismal. It's encouraging that a mediocre grade is the worst out of all offensive players.
Jadeveon Clowney has solid day despite injuries
Jadeveon Clowney had a pretty solid day on Sunday. He was fairly effective as a pass-rusher, and his run pursuit was strong at times. Out of all defenders with more than 10 snaps, he was the highest-graded one with a decent 68.3. This was due to an incredible 86.9 pressure grade.
Eight players on defense have astonishingly low grades
Remember how David Moore was the worst offensive player with a solid 54.8 grade? The defense did not have the same level of success. As mentioned, Clowney was the highest, and they had an impressive eight players under 40. Shy Tuttle, Demani Richardson, Xavier Woods, Kenny Dyson Jr., Chandler Wooten, DeShawn Williams, and Jaden Crumedy were all below that low threshold in that order.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers tight end has bold take after Bryce Young’s historic day
Former Panthers star shares urgent message for NFL free agents
Panthers projected to sign Cowboys QB to boost their backup spot
Tyreek Hill to Panthers? Robert Hunt puts on recruiting cap for Carolina