Cam Newton, other NFL legends react to Bryce Young's breakout game
Bryce Young broke out before the NFL world's eyes yesterday. With many teams resting their starters going into the playoffs, Young was on the field giving casual viewers some of the best football this week. After five touchdowns, the bust label has firmly been cast aside by the second-year Carolina Panthers player.
Young has been playing very well since returning from the bench, but his five-TD overtime win yesterday on the road got the attention of the entire NFL world. Legends, including former Panthers QB Cam Newton, shouted him out all over social media.
Bryce Young earns praise from NFL stars after huge outing
Cam Newton had his career high of five touchdowns in Week 15 of 2015, the year he won the NFL MVP. Since then, no Panthers quarterback has done that. That was until Sunday when Young threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more. Newton, in his own special font, said, "[Bryce Young] that is NASTY work. That's Boogie approved!!"
The praise didn't end there, though. Former star quarterback Robert Griffin III said, "It feels SO GOOD to see Bryce Young smiling and having fun playing the game he loves again. After all the people tearing him down, writing him off and saying everything he wasn’t, his ability shows up more and more every week."
CJ Stroud, the player picked right after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, also praised Young's play of late. "I'm so happy for him, guys are rallying around him. He's leading them, doing what he's gotta do to make plays," Stroud said. "It inspires me to keep going, I'm always a big fan of his, always will be. That's a brother of mine."
Young completed 25 of 34 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He ran five times for 24 yards and two more scores.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Where Carolina Panthers stand at season’s end
Former Panthers star shares urgent message for NFL free agents
Panthers projected to sign Cowboys QB to boost their backup spot
Tyreek Hill to Panthers? Robert Hunt puts on recruiting cap for Carolina