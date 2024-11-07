Bryce Young comments on public's perception while he was benched by Panthers
Bryce Young was benched following a frustrating first two weeks in the NFL season. It was a shocking move given how much the Carolina Panthers had invested in him just the year before and throughout the offseason. He has returned to the lineup since, but he knows that people saw him in a new light after.
Despite that, he says now he's not and hasn't been worried about what other people think of him. When he was benched, the public perception was that his career, both as a Panther and perhaps in the NFL, was hanging by a thread. Young never worried about that.
What Bryce Young said about how people perceive him
Bryce Young has looked rejuvenated since returning to the starting lineup. The second-year quarterback said, "I don't really pay attention to the media... I lean on the opinions of the people that are in the building, the opinions of the people that I interact with on the day-to-day... I'm not above learning, but it's going to come from the people I work with."
For all the flack that the team caught by benching their former first overall pick, the benching seems to have paid off. Young has played much better and he looks confident, something that was not remotely true in Weeks 1 and 2 this year.
