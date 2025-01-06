Bryce Young reacts to all the love from the sports world after Panthers win
Bryce Young had an impressive day on Sunday, and the sports world had no choice but to react. Young had a career-high five touchdowns, one of which came with an early celebration by the Carolina Panthers quarterback.
His celebration and the incredible play all around got the attention of fans, pundits, analysts, and athletes like Steph Curry, Cam Newton, and CJ Stroud. On Monday, Young couldn't help but smile about all the attention he was getting.
Bryce Young smiles after sports world's reaction to career day
Bryce Young did see that Steph Curry posted the celebration to his story. He was asked about all the attention from Cam Newton, Steph Curry, CJ Stroud, and others discussing him at length lately. "I'm super grateful," Young said. "Cam, obviously so much respect. Legend here, that means a lot. CJ, that's my brother. I'm always rooting for him. I always appreciate it."
He and Stroud went first and second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Stroud has expressed support for Young at every step during his NFL career. Stroud, who had virtually instant success in the NFL, has also had a fan and supporter in Young.
They will forever be linked because of their draft stock, and the debate over who the Panthers should've picked may never end. Despite that, they remain good friends and support each other wholeheartedly. Stroud was proud of how Young has been playing lately, and said he will "always" be a fan of the Panthers star.
