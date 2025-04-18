Panthers named potential surprise blockbuster trade partner for rising Lions star WR
The Carolina Panthers would be smart to add another wide receiver. For starters, they only have four on the depth chart, which is a recipe for disaster. Additionally, those four are not exactly a who's who. There are still plenty of ways to fix this. They can draft Tetairoa McMillan or Isaiah Bond. They can sign Keenan Allen. They can also make a trade for someone.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios noted that the Detroit Lions are hosting Matthew Golden, which could spell the end for Jameson Williams. If it does, then he believes the Carolina Panthers make a lot of sense as a trade partner.
He believes Dave Canales' system would be ideal for Williams. Palacios noted that Bryce Young got better as he went last season, but now it's on the organization to surround him with talent to succeed with. He thinks Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker have "promising futures," but adding Williams, a "capable" receiver, would be ideal to then offset the eventual retirement of Adam Thielen.
The Panthers would do well with Williams, but the Lions are probably not going to part with him. He's a key part of their offense, and he's still fairly young and not that expensive. Even if they do pick Golden or someone else, a potential trade would presumably be costly.
Though they do need a player like Williams, the Panthers aren't exactly in a position to make trades like that. They need capital badly, and they're not good enough yet to justify taking such a big swing in the market.
