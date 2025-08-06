All Panthers

Carolina Panthers $100M man nearly suffers major setback ahead of Browns joint practice

Jaycee Horn was in a car accident.

Zach Roberts

Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) rides to practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) rides to practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers just signed Jaycee Horn to a $100 million extension, partly because he changed things up and was able to stay healthy for most of the season, missing only the final two relatively meaningless games. To lose him before even one game on said extension would be brutal.

Injuries happen, though, especially in training camp. It's a lot worse when injuries occur outside of practice, though, which is almost what happened to Horn on Wednesday ahead of the joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.

Jaycee Horn avoids major injury ahead of Browns practice

Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident this morning while on the way to Bank of America Stadium for a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. The newly extended cornerback is one of the most important pieces of a rebuilt defense, and he was nearly lost to injury.

Joseph Person of The Athletic reported that no one involved in the accident was transported for medical attention, but Horn is not going to practice. He is, however, at the facility to be with his teammates despite the earlier scare.

It is also being reported that Horn has avoided any major injuries and will likely be fine. It brings back scary memories of the time that Cam Newton suffered an injury in a major car crash, and Horn isn't the superhuman-esque physical specimen that Newton was. Fortunately, it appears that all crises have been avoided here.

