Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL draft class gets dismal ranking
The Carolina Panthers didn't get a whole lot from their 2024 Draft Class. They spent a lot of capital on offense, trying to provide Bryce Young with weapons and support. That was a noble and probably wise endeavor, but it didn't pan out that well.
In fact, the whole of Carolina's draft class is pretty weak. The major standouts were undrafted free agents, most notably Jalen Coker. Good on Dan Morgan for finding the gems, but he struggled in the actual draft, and it got Carolina a pretty dismal draft ranking from Bleacher Report.
NFL insider brutalizes 2024 Panthers draft
The Carolina Panthers didn't own their first-round pick, which was first overall. However, they did trade up to get Xavier Legette at 32, and he led the team with 49 catches. However, as B/R's Brent Sobleski pointed out, "the coaching staff never found way to fully integrate him into the offense."
He went on to say, "Legette is built like a running back and is at his best after the catch. His season-high came in Week 4 when the rookie grabbed six balls for 66 yards. Otherwise, he wasn't much of a threat, going over 45 receiving yards only three times all season."
Jonathon Brooks, the second-round pick they traded up to get, retore his ACL just a few weeks after returning to the field, so he was a nonfactor as well. "Fourth-round tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders showed some promise with 33 receptions for 342 yards," Sobleski acknowledged.
The analyst praised Trevin Wallace, but he also had some complaints about his play. "Third-round linebacker Trevin Wallace may have been the Panthers' best rookie, but even he had significant problems defending the run with any consistency," Sobleski noted.
The Panthers did get some contributors in the 2024 class, but they failed to find high-end players or key, irreplaceable figures for their rebuild. Much of the turnaround was from previous players, mostly Bryce Young, getting better. Per B/R, only the Browns, Vikings, and Dolphins did worse.
