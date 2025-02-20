Andy Dalton explains why he decided to re-sign with the Carolina Panthers
Andy Dalton put any concerns about the Carolina Panthers QB room to rest. The Panthers were going to need to sign a backup for Bryce Young at some point, and there was no indication of whether or not Dalton, who likely would've been highly sought after on the open market, would be back.
He eventually signed a two-year deal to return, likely playing out his final days in the NFL holding a clipboard and wearing Panther blue. Still, he believes it was the right choice because he wants to see where the Dave Canales train is heading.
Andy Dalton wants to see what the Panthers become
Andy Dalton is back on a two-year, $8 million deal. The veteran backup had to start five games for the Panthers last year, though it doesn't appear that he will be needed in that role again this year. Per the Panthers official site, he revealed exactly why he wanted to come back.
"I think the trajectory of this team is trending in the right direction, and you want to be a part of it," Dalton said. "From when it wasn't as easy to win games and to see where it's going to go and to feel where it's going to go. The right people are here, and they're going to keep adding to it, so it's something that I didn't want to just be part of at the beginning of it and then be away and then see the success and see where it goes. But now I want to be part of the whole building of this thing."
Dalton said he had a "lot" of talks with the organization and he has always maintained that he'd like to stick around in Carolina. He said it was always the same sentiment from them, and now it's official. The quarterback said he's grateful he didn't have another lengthy foray into NFL free agency this time.
For management, this was an easy move to make, too. "I know that Andy's a really supportive teammate," general manager Dan Morgan had said when the 2024 season came to a conclusion. "And I know that him and Bryce have a super close relationship. So you definitely have to say that you know Andy was there for him and one of his biggest fans, and I'm sure he'd tell you that he's super proud of him, too."
Bryce Young has never had a backup, and he also hoped to see Dalton back in a Panthers uniform. Both he, Dalton, and the Panthers got their wish.
