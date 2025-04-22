Panthers linked to puzzling QB trade that would make Bryce Young sweat
The Carolina Panthers seem to have found their quarterback of the future in Bryce Young, but some are still speculating that the Panthers may look to find another signal-caller.
Some feel Carolina will draft a quarterback, and then, there are those who think the Panthers could swing a trade for one.
Count Richard Louis of Old North Banter in the latter group, as he has suggested a deal in which Carolina would acquire Sam Howell from the Seattle Seahawks.
Louis has proposed that the Panthers send a fifth-round draft pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Howell, who famously played his collegiate football at the University of North Carolina.
"Again, the future is all about Young in Carolina, but injuries happen in this physical sport," Louis wrote. "Giving yourself more wiggle room at a position like quarterback could go a long way."
While that is certainly true, the fact of the matter is that Howell surely wants the opportunity to start. Remember: he started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2023 and showed some flashes before being dealt to Seattle that ensuing offseason.
Young definitely needs a capable backup, but Howell could actually be viewed as a threat to him considering that Howell is still only 24 years old.
It should be noted that Young has really only had one good half of a season. His rookie campaign in 2023 did not go too well, and he didn't actually turn on the jets until the back half of 2024.
Still, the NFL Draft should be all about the Panthers instilling confidence in Young; not acquiring another quarterback to compete with him.
