Embarrassing Xavier Legette moment cost Carolina Panthers dearly
The Carolina Panthers got the ball back after going down 13-3 with under two minutes to go in the first half, which is a fine spot to be in considering the first two drives ended in a defensive touchdown and an interception. A score there of any kind would've totally changed the game.
Instead, the Panthers punted after a Ja'Tavion Sanders conversion was ruled incomplete on review. The Cardinals then scored, and instead of 13-10 or 13-6 or even 13-3 going into halftime, it was 20-3 and largely out of reach.
The Panthers couldn't get a play off in time to avoid the whistle and the official review of Sanders' catch. One of the reasons is absolutely the fact that Xavier Legette, who had a historically awful game, didn't bother hustling to the line to get set and get the snap off.
It looked clear to everyone else on the field that they needed to hurry. For one thing, there was a minute to go and counting in the half, and the Panthers were at their own 21-yard-line. Everyone else hustled and got ready, but Legette took his sweet time.
Not only did it contribute to 15 seconds running off the clock, but it allowed the officials to go back and review the catch, overturning it. Legette was literally seen walking back as his teammates ran to get set. The second-year pro had to then sprint across the formation, so he wasn't even walking anywhere near where he needed to be.
Legette had a horrific outing on Sunday. Eight targets resulted in -2 yards, a historical feat for a wide receiver. He had another rushing attempt that went nowhere, and things like this that don't show up in the box score only make things worse.
Sadly, Legette is trending in the wrong direction. Adam Thielen was traded and Jalen Coker is on IR, but Legette can't even do anything with the increased targets available, getting outplayed by Hunter Renfrow, who was out of the NFL last year.
Production is one thing, but effort is another. And Legette didn't seem to care about his effort level on this play. The Cardinals scored, then doubled up by getting possession to start the second half, putting the Panthers in a 27-3 hole that proved to be insurmountable.
