Carolina Panthers Training Camp Recap 7/25
It rained and it poured at the Carolina Panthers' second day of training camp, but the show went on. Sloppy conditions brought out some good and some bad as the Panthers look to shake off the rust of the offseason as they prepare for the 2024 season. Read on to get caught up on today's happenings at training camp in the Queen City.
Today's news:
After missing yesterday with an illness, DJ Johnson suited up for his first full practice of training camp. The second year EDGE out of Oregon needs a big training camp to earn playing time that is truly up for grabs. The departures of Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos have opened up opportunities for young players like Johnson, and if he stacks good days in camp, we may be seeing him more consistently on Sundays.
The Carolina Panthers signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins to a contract this afternoon. Thompkins has familiarity with head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik as the trio spent last season together in the Sunshine State with Tampa Bay. The corresponding roster move saw Carolina release defensive lineman Popo Aumavae who tore his Achilles in practice yesterday.
Tight end Tommy Tremble and defensive back Jordan Fuller both missed today's practice. Tremble was unavailable due to hamstring tightness, and Fuller had a family matter that kept him away.
Two of the four reported free agent visits happened today. Former Panther Marquis Haynes was at practice, as was former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Komoko Touray. Veterans Carl Landry and Yannick Ngakoue will be in Charlotte for their visit on Friday.
Notable quotes:
Canales: "The ball finds energy." Dave Canales comes with a sort of Ted Lasso-esque vibe to him, and this quote reminds me of the former AFC Richmond gaffer. It is true though. Canales has preached all offseason about wanting his team to value the ball on both sides, and both defensive and offensive players that bring energy to every snap always seem to find their way to the ball.
Canales: "My hope and my heart is that we're able to run the ball efficiently and defensively, stop the run." Much like his consistent tropes about valuing the ball, Canales continues to preach the importance of the run game. Historically the Carolina Panthers have been at their best when the ground game dominates, and Canales wants to bring Carolina back to their familiar ways.
Canales: "I'd like to drag the kicking competition out at long as possible." This will be fun. Mevis vs. Piñero is one of the stories of training camp, and it looks like that story isn't any closer to it's final page.
Canales: There is a "great confidence" about Jonathan Mingo. The sophomore wideout is a bit of a forgotten man in the Carolina receiving room, but there is opportunity on the table for him. A strong training camp from Mingo could make him the WR3 (ahead of rookie Xavier Legette) early on in the season.
Play of the day:
Speaking of Xavier Legette, if you didn't see this play earlier today, enjoy.
Yeah, that'll do from the rook.
Stock up:
DiCaprio Bootle: Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer sung the praises of Bootle today. By all accounts he had a great practice as he fights for a spot in the rotation at corner back.
Jonathan Mingo: More thoughts on Mingo are above, but both Bryce Young and Dave Canales complimented the wide out's day today.
Terrace Marshall Jr.: Speaking of forgotten men! Marshall had a highlight play in practice today that wasn't captured by cameras. For a franchise in dire need of juice on the outside, a strong training camp from Marshall could resurrect his value to the Carolina Panthers, or help him land a job elsewhere in the NFL.
K'Lavon Chaisson: Chaisson saw first-team reps on defense in today's practice. A solid start for the Panthers' free agent pickup.
