ESPN: Chemistry for Bryce Young, key Panthers wide receiver still a work in progress
Last season, Xavier Legette and Bryce Young struggled to get on the same page. It didn't help that Legette missed some time with an injury and the Carolina Panthers briefly benched Young, but it was clear that they just didn't have chemistry.
Legette was brought in to be Young's new top weapon, and while some struggles to connect are expected at first (rookie growing pains as well as Young's rebirth played a factor), they still can't quite seem to get on the same page even heading into 2025. ESPN's David Newton reported this.
Xavier Legette, Bryce Young still don't have chemistry
David Newton began by saying that Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young have great chemistry, but that hasn't translated to Xavier Legette just yet.
"The chemistry with McMillan hasn't spilled over to 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. Young was intercepted on one attempt to the former South Carolina standout and missed him completely on a crossing route over the middle," Newton said.
This was something that really plagued them last year. Legette was sometimes not in the right spot for Young, and Young often couldn't place the ball where Legette likes it. Time should help, but it hasn't just yet and could be a bad omen for the season.
Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young have gelled
While Xavier Legette and Bryce Young haven't been able to link up, rookie Tetairoa McMillan hasn't had that problem. He's been a godsend for Young.
"Almost every time Bryce Young and the offense appeared to struggle during Wednesday's joint practice against the Cleveland Browns, the third-year quarterback seemed to find 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan for a big completion," Newton said.
Newton also said that Young and McMillan should have had a touchdown, but a rare drop on a one-handed attempt caused an incomplete pass. The pass was a little off, but Dave Canales said he felt that it was put in a good spot because of where the defender was.
Either way, one young WR is clearly meshing well with Bryce Young.
