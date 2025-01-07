Chuba Hubbard shares thoughts on how Panthers’ 2025 season ended
The last time Chuba Hubbard was on the field for the Carolina Panthers, he was waltzing into the end zone. The running back walked off a team to eliminate them from the postseason race. On Sunday, Hubbard couldn't be out on the field, but someone else waltzed into the end zone to help eliminate another team from the postseason race.
After that touchdown, Hubbard went on season-ending Injured Reserve, so he's been out the last two weeks. He saw the Panthers get obliterated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on defense, and he watched them put up an impressive 44 points in upsetting the Atlanta Falcons on the road. He reflected on it all after the game.
Chuba Hubbard discusses the end of the season
Chuba Hubbard said he's feeling good about his health despite the injuries. "It's a long season," he said. He added that it was "different" sitting and watching his team compete without him, and he said it gave him a new appreciation for the game.
Last year, the Panthers signed Miles Sanders to a fairly big contract to start over Hubbard. Hubbard went on to snatch the starting job and didn't look back, but Sanders got the chance to return and play on Sunday, and he had over 100 yards and two scores.
"Miles deserves it 1000%," Hubbard said. "He's a great guy, great teammate. He's continued to work through all the stuff he's battled through these last few years and he deserved that. I said it a few times, God's timing is undefeated. He showed up at the right time."
Sanders is a likely cut candidate since the Panthers would save over $6 million against the cap in doing so, so his final play in a Panthers uniform might've been that walk-off touchdown.
