Daniel Jones bombing against Panthers, might get Giants coach Brian Daboll fired
What was supposed to be a matchup between two terrible teams in Munich has not been that. So far, only one of these teams has looked like a true contender for the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Somehow, it's not the Carolina Panthers. It's the New York Giants.
Much of the blame can be placed on Daniel Jones, who is playing some of the worst football all season. Heading into halftime, Jones has been awful against the league's worst defense. It might cost him a job and get Brian Daboll fired.
Daniel Jones can't break the Panthers defense in Germany
Daniel Jones, at halftime in Munich, is 6/14 for 54 yards and one interception. The pick was a ball that got deflected up in the air, but throwing it directly into an edge rusher's helmet is asking for trouble. His rating is 24.1.
The Panthers defense, by most stretches, is the worst in the NFL. It allows over 32 points per game. The next-closest is around 28 points. It has been a historically bad defense. The cure? Apparently playing Jones and the Giants.
Twice, the Giants have had scoring opportunities and have missed a field goal and thrown the red-zone pick. The Panthers shut them out in the first half. This is a team missing a few stars from Week 1, when they gave up 30 in the first half. Jones has been, without exaggeration, a complete dud today.
The Jones era should have been skating on thin ice, but the ice is cracking now. If an NFL veteran cannot play well against this defense, he should not have a job. Daboll, for what it's worth, is handicapped by his quarterback, but he might suffer for his refusal to bench Jones.
Jones missed two wide open receivers on a third-down flea-flicker and took a sack. He threw an interception off a defender's helmet. He has just six completions against a horrendous secondary. It has been all bad, and for Giants fans, it might mercifully be over soon. The Panthers ended Dennis Allen's coaching tenure. They could be coming for Daboll next.
