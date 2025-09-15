Xavier Legette made awful NFL history in Panthers' loss to Cardinals
Xavier Legette had a really bad Week 1, and he somehow got worse in Week 2. The second-year Carolina Panthers player has done virtually nothing at all, but it's not for lack of targets. He has 18 targets through two games, second-most on the team.
Eight of those came on Sunday, which was a heartbreaking loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Legette actually made NFL history with how bad he was. On those eight targets, he managed just one catch, which is pretty abysmal in and of itself. He's managed to haul in four of his 19 targets.
He became the first NFL wide receiver to record negative yardage with at least eight targets. He is only the second player in NFL history to do that, with Jamaal Charles -6 yards to Legette's -2, but Charles was a running back.
A lot of his targets came in the backfield, so it's not all that insane that he didn't get positive yardage. It is insane for Legette to not even come down with anything except a screen pass and literally go backwards.
It's not for lack of trying, clearly. Dave Canales seems to want to get Legette going even though pretty much every other pass-catcher is more reliable, which is saying a lot. The wide receiver got a jet sweep and a screen pass on back-to-back plays Sunday, and he gained 0 and then -2 yards.
It's starting to look like he's a bust, which is hugely detrimental. The Panthers said they passed on even entering the DK Metcalf sweepstakes because they had someone in Metcalf's mold in Legette. They traded Adam Thielen because they felt the WR corps was solid.
Legette is shaping up to be much more Jonathan Mingo, a total bust, than Metcalf. At this point, he should probably be fourth or worse in the pecking order. It would be better to target Tetairoa McMillan, Hunter Renfrow, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and even Chuba Hubbard before looking at Legette.
When Jalen Coker is back after a brief IR stint, that should only get worse until Legette starts to even somewhat resemble an NFL-level wide receiver.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from a frustrating Week 2 loss to the Cardinals
Takeaways from the Panthers’ heartbreaking road loss to Cardinals
Cowboys signing Panthers’ 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney
2026 NFL draft: Panthers linked to difference-making star safety