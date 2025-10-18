Ex-NFL players point out key facet in Bryce Young's career turnaround
The simple fact that Bryce Young is starting games for the Carolina Panthers right now is a minor miracle. This time last season, he was firmly on the bench, and his career, at least in Carolina, looked over. Now, he's on a two-game win streak and looks so much better.
Turnarounds like this are rare, and they're even more uncommon when the player turns around on his original team. That is not lost on both Ryan Clark and Chris Long, who discussed Young's turnaround that is not getting the praise it deserves.
Bryce Young's resurgence in 2024 and 2025 deserves more praise, ex-NFL stars claim
Number one overall picks have had a rough go recently, especially at the QB position. Bryce Young was benched and his overall numbers remain middling. Caleb Williams struggled as a rookie and his head coach, like Young was fired in year one. Cam Ward is in the same boat right now.
Chris Long and Ryan Clark discussed Young's turnaround on Inside the NFL. "You talk about a guy who might make it out the other side," Long said, referring to the tumultuous history of recent number one overall draft picks. "I think he's playing well.
Clark referred back to Young's in-game turnaround against the Miami Dolphins. The QB fumbled without being touched (while under pressure), and then threw an interception en route to a 17-0 deficit.
"It really makes me think about what Bryce Young went through last year," the former NFL cornerback said. "This dude got benched... and he comes back and fights. The lasting memory I have of 2024 is Bryce Young versus Atlanta late in the season."
The game Clark is talking about capped off the 2024 regular season, a 44-38 overtime victory in which Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more in a historic effort. In particular, Clark loved seeing Young toss a touchdown pass on fourth down, in which Young celebrated while the ball was in the air.
Long said, "We do it too often where we write these quarterbacks off. Clark added that it seems nothing can deter Young. He said the blowout against the New England Patriots didn't keep Young down, as he's won twice in a row with good performances since.
It's not lost on either Clark or Long that Young is turning himself around where he was drafted. Most QBs who undergo similar rebirths, like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, have to do it on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
It's not lost on either Clark or Long that Young is turning himself around where he was drafted. Most QBs who undergo similar rebirths, like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, have to do it on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers may be making the wrong decision at running back
Insider: Bryce Young changing perceptions behind scenes for Panthers
NFL experts make their picks for Panthers vs. Jets Week 7 matchup
Panthers reach new high in power rankings after winning 3 of 4 games