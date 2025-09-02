Fantasy analyst: Avoid Panthers QB Bryce Young at all costs in Week 1
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young has seemingly become fantasy relevant for 2025. He approached that status down the stretch in 2024, and after another offseason with a new WR1, it appears that he might be a good player to have stashed in fantasy football.
That might seem even more true with a Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that struggled against the pass last year. However, one analyst isn't willing to put Young in his starting lineup whatsoever this week.
Analyst calls Bryce Young major fantasy bust of Week 1
Bryce Young turned a corner at the end of last season, and the expectation is that he will be good in 2025 with Tetairoa McMillan on board and another year under his belt. One fantasy analyst still doesn't think it's wise to start him in fantasy.
Young was labeled a bust of the opening week alongside Caleb Williams and Daniel Jones. ClutchPoints' Christopher Hennessey also ranked Young 24th out of the 24 QBs worth ranking this week.
"Bryce Young undeniably got better as the 2024 season went along. But it is fair for fantasy football managers to see it play out one time this year before locking him into the lineup," Hennessey said.
"What he put on tape in his first season was dreadful, and he has [not] put up enough good fantasy performances to earn a starting spot. It is possible that all the pieces click in Carolina, but don't bet on that in Week 1," the analyst concluded.
However, Young has an advantageous matchup. He's now without Adam Thielen (traded) and Jalen Coker (injured reserve), but a lack of weapons didn't do much to hurt him at the end of 2024, when he was excellent for fantasy following the Panthers' bye.
He might not be a better matchup than some other QBs in fantasy football, but it's hard to preemptively call someone a bust when they have a good matchup and their last 10 starts have been pretty strong. Nevertheless, Hennessey is concerned about how it'll all come together.
