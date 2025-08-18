Former Panthers defensive tackle T.J. Smith signs with AFC team
Former Carolina Panthers defensive tackle T.J. Smith has a new home.
According to Jim Wyatt, the Tennessee Titans are signing Smith to their 90-man roster.
"Smith, who played at Arkansas, has spent time with the Chargers, Vikings, and Panthers in the NFL," Wyatt wrote.
"Smith (6-3, 300) has played in seven career games, and has been credited with 13 tackles, including a tackle for a loss."
To make room on the roster for Smith, the Titans released veteran defensive lineman Philip Blidi.
Smith, 28, signed with the Panthers during training camp last season but did not make the team's 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad and was elevated during Weeks 5-7. In that time, Smith recorded two tackles for the Panthers.
Smith didn't have a large role for the Panthers and even though he hasn't played much since entering the league five years ago, he still remains a desirable commodity for teams and that's a positive sign for him as he goes into his sixth season in the league.
The Titans don't play the Panthers this season, so if Smith were to make the roster in any capacity whether on the 53-man or practice squad, there would not be a reunion game in the works.
In the meantime, the Panthers have one more preseason game to figure out how their 53-man roster will look going into the season. They are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium.
