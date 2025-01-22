Former Panthers coach could be headed to New York in Aaron Glenn's staff
The New York Jets are hiring Aaron Glenn to be their next coach, which could have major ramifications for former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Several sources have reported that Wilks could land on Glenn's new staff as the defensive coordinator, a position Wilks has held with a few teams.
Twice Wilks has served as the Panthers defensive coordinator. He went to the Arizona Cardinals for a year to be their head coach before they fired him and went with Kliff Kingsbury, and he then returned to Carolina. He remained their defensive coordinator until they fired Matt Rhule, at which point Wilks took over as the interim.
Steve Wilks tabbed as potential Jets defensive coordinator
Several reports from various outlets suggest that Aaron Glenn, who has just been named the newest head coach of the Jets, is going to bring Steve Wilks with him to the Jets. He is the top candidate for the job right now, though other candidates will be considered.
Wilks was nearly the Panthers head coach when they fired Matt Rhule. He took over for Rhule and turned a lifeless team nearly into a postseason squad. They finished a game shy of the NFC South title, and many wanted/expected Wilks to be named the full-time head coach.
They opted to go with Frank Reich instead, and Wilks left to coordinate the San Francisco 49ers defense. He made it to the Super Bowl with them before being let go. Now, he has another chance to anchor a defense in the Big Apple.
