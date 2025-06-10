From Carolina to contender: Shaq Thompson signs deal with Super Bowl hopeful
Back in February, the Carolina Panthers made the difficult decision to release veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson after ten seasons.
Thompson was the heart, soul, and voice of the Panthers' defense, really since the day Luke Kuechly hung up his cleats following the 2019 season. Now, he's onto the next chapter of his career, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, joining a long list of former Panthers who made their way to Buffalo.
"We appreciate Shaq's leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons," Panthers GM Dan Morgan said after the news of the release dropped. "Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them."
Thompson suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries in his final two years with the Panthers, which played a big part in the team's decision to move on. He broke his fibula in Week 2 during the 2023 season against the New Orleans Saints, missing 15 games. Last year, he tore his Achilles in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in late September, forcing him to miss the final 13 games.
For this career, Thompson has recorded 752 tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 32 QB hits, 12 sacks, and three interceptions.
