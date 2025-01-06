What Ickey Ekwonu said about the development of Panthers QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young has risen from the ashes and developed into a promising quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. After investing so much to get him in 2023 and then investing a lot to make his life easier in 2024, he finally rewarded that with excellent play to close out the 2024 season.
One player who has seen and been very important to Young's continued development has been Ickey Ekwonu. The offensive lineman has often been the one tasked with protecting Young's blind side, and protection has been key for Young's growth. Here's what the lineman had to say after the game Sunday.
Ickey Ekwonu shouts out Bryce Young
Ikem Ekwonu was all smiles after Bryce Young led the Panthers to a stunning 44-38 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "Talk about taking a leap, man, " Ekwonu said of Young. "Just going through some stuff and coming out the other side that much stronger. Honestly, really cool seeing his story that played out this year." Ekwonu also added Young "killed it" down the stretch and that the future is exciting.
That story that Ekwonu referenced is certainly a doozy. After just two games, new head coach Dave Canales, who was brought in to fix and save Young, benched the QB. It was a signal that the two sides were probably done with each other.
It's very rare for a first overall pick to return from the bench, and it's even rarer that they do so with the team that drafted and then benched them. It's incredibly uncommon for that player to return and become something good, which is what Young did.
By many metrics, he was a top 10 quarterback in the NFL following his return in Week 8, and it marked an unprecedented and inspiring journey that Ekwonu had a front-row seat to.
