Two key Panthers are now eligible for extensions
Members of the 2022 NFL Draft, which was not particularly strong for the Carolina Panthers, can now be extended. Players aren't eligible to be extended until after their third season in the NFL. A few key Panthers players just completed theirs after beating the Atlanta Falcons 44-38.
This was one of Scott Fitterer's draft classes, so it's not particularly deep. Half of the players are no longer playing meaningful snaps with the Panthers, and there aren't any surefire studs that are certain to be extended, but here are the two players Carolina might extend.
Two Panthers linemen are eligible for extensions now
All members of the 2022 NFL Draft Class, ranging from Brock Purdy to Breece Hall, are eligible to be extended across the league. For the Panthers, that means left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and guard Cade Mays, who has spent time at center, are eligible.
The conversation around Ekwonu has been about whether or not the Panthers should pick up his option. There is a third choice, though, and it's an extension. It would be a surprise, but perhaps the Panthers feel like they should strike early and lock down someone who has been inconsistent but solid for the team.
Mays has been dependable and versatile, so an early extension might be in order. He doesn't play the premier position that Ekwonu does, so it might cost Carolina less to do so. Either way, the Panthers' much-improved offensive line from 2024 now has two pieces it can keep for the long run. They would join Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis on lengthy contracts.
Aside from those two, Amare Barno is the only player from this class still on the team. Kalon Barnes never played for the Panthers, and Matt Corrall is now in the XFL. Barno is unlikely to get an extension at this time.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Where Carolina Panthers stand at season’s end
Former Panthers star shares urgent message for NFL free agents
Panthers projected to sign Cowboys QB to boost their backup spot
Tyreek Hill to Panthers? Robert Hunt puts on recruiting cap for Carolina