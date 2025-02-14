Longest-tenured player returns to Panthers

All Panthers

The longest-tenured player with one team in the NFL is back for one more ride.

Zach Roberts

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers long snapper JJ Jansen (44) during pregame warm ups against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers long snapper JJ Jansen (44) during pregame warm ups against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
For the last 16 seasons, no one has handled the Carolina Panthers' long-snapping duties aside from JJ Jansen. He's the longest-tenured player in franchise history by a fair margin, and he's currently the longest-tenured player in the NFL with his original team. Aaron Rodgers has more years in the league, but he's now been with two and counting teams. Jansen has been a Panther for life.

That is now set to extend at least one more year. Jansen officially reached an agreement to stave off retirement for one more year with the Panthers. As of today, Jansen is officially under contract for the 2025 season.

JJ Jansen is 39. He has been with the Panthers since 2009, which means he predates that controversial 2010 and 2011 team that has gone viral recently. The long snapper has played in more games than any player in the history of the franchise. He broke John Kasay's record in 2022 and is up to 260 and counting.

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) reacts with long snapper JJ Jansen (44) after kicking a field goal in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jansen's 260 games played ranks 41st among all players in the history of the NFL. Should he play all 17 games this year, he'll rise to 27th all-time. He'd pass Panthers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Julius Peppers by doing so.

Jansen said via Darin Gantt of the Panthers' team website that he credits the teammates he's had, "I always think to myself, those guys are mighty impressive because those positions that they play are a lot more physically challenging than mine. So it speaks to how impressive those guys are."

Only one long snapper in the history of the sport has played more games than Jansen, who marks 1/3 of the key special teams players for the Panthers. The other two, Johnny Hekker and Eddy Pineiro, are also free agents.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

