NFL analyst makes insane prediction for blockbuster Panthers trade
The Carolina Panthers have Chuba Hubbard as their starting running back. Behind him, they have 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle on a one-year contract. When that contract expires, Jonathon Brooks, last year's second-round pick, will return from a second torn ACL. The backfield, unlike almost every other position on the roster, is pretty secure.
That didn't stop Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios from making the bold claim that a disgruntled star running back could land in Carolina. With a potential contract dispute coming between the Buffalo Bills and James Cook, a trade is certainly plausible. A trade to Carolina is not.
Nevertheless, Palacios said, "Chuba Hubbard will be the starter for this roster as long as he can stay healthy and is productive. Jonathan Brooks won’t return until 2026, and while they did sign Rico Dowdle, he’s under contract for one year, so that means he might not stick around, depending on what happens in the backfield. Cook joining Hubbard as a new duo could be a solid addition for Bryce Young, who is still learning in the league."
This would give the Panthers three starting running backs, something no team needs. They already arguably have two with Hubbard, a star, and Dowdle, someone who carried a starter's workload really well in 2024. Adding a Pro Bowl back to the mix just doesn't make sense.
They just extended Hubbard, so they're committed to him. Bringing in Cook would only dilute Hubbard's role, and it would add another contract the Panthers don't need. That's not to mention the draft capital it would cost to add a back of his caliber.
This trade, should it ever become even the faintest possibility, would be a bad idea for Dan Morgan and the front office. They didn't need a running back beyone one backup this year, and they already found a fantastic option there. All other spots (except maybe quarterback) need the attention now.
