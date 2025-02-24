NFL analyst begs Panthers to move on from one former starter expeditiously
The Carolina Panthers have a slight logjam at running back. While Jonathon Brooks is highly unlikely to participate in that logjam in 2025, the Panthers still have more expensive bodies in the backfield than they truly need. The front office has to decide what to do there and when, though it's not exactly a simple equation.
The Panthers do need to find a backup. Chuba Hubbard is the starter and a borderline star in the NFL, and that is unquestioned in Carolina's backfield. Without Brooks behind him, Sanders figures to be the guy. However, he's also a prime cut candidate, which is why NFL.com's Matt Okada believes the answer is as clear as day.
NFL insider begs Panthers to cut Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders is going to cost the Panthers $8.2 million against the cap if he stays on the roster this year. If they cut him, that number goes away and the Panthers would save $5.3 million. If they wait to cut him until June 1, it would save them $6.7 million.
"If Miles Sanders isn't among the first cuts of the Carolina offseason, something is askew in the front office. The former lead running back started just seven games (while appearing in 27 total) for the Panthers the last two seasons, totaling just four touchdowns and fewer than 1,000 scrimmage yards in that span," Okada argued. "He was lapped (several times) by breakout stud Chuba Hubbard (16 TDs, 2,501 scrimmage yards in 2023-24) and was inactive for the latter half of 2024. Even with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks' availability in doubt as he recovers from a second torn ACL, Sanders stands out as a no-brainer cut."
Not having Jonathon Brooks while he recovers from the same ACL being torn last season throws a wrench into the plans. He would've been the backup and Sanders would've been cut for sure. Now, it's a little more complicated.
The Panthers wouldn't have a legitimate backup, but Okada doesn't believe that's enough to even consider keeping Sanders, who finished the 2024 season with over 100 yards and two touchdowns, on board.
