Carolina Panthers predicted to trade ex-Pro Bowl running back in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have a small problem on their hands at running back. They have Chuba Hubbard, who by all accounts is a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Miles Sanders is an ex-Pro Bowler. Jonathon Brooks could be a future Pro Bowler, and he was a second-round pick just last year, though he's slated to miss all of 2025.
There's a bit of a logjam there, and the Panthers not only need to clear some cap space, they just don't need all three players on the roster long-term. What's the solution? According to one NFL insider, it's to trade one of them.
Miles Sanders tabbed as perfect trade candidate from Panthers
Miles Sanders seems to have no place on the Panthers anymore. After being a marquee signing, he lost his job and has now seen the Panthers bring in another backup to theoretically stand above him on the depth chart. He could be traded as a result, according to Marissa Meyers of TWSN.
She said, "Miles Sanders was the topic of trade discussions last offseason, and that will be the same case this offseason. While Sanders is not Saquon Barkley, after the entire league saw Barkley help elevate the Philadelphia Eagles offense and lead them to the Super Bowl, it is bound to cause a resurgence of value towards the running back position."
Meyers believes this is good for the Panthers since they're overstocked on running backs. A trade would not only free up cap space, but it would net something in return. With NFL running backs suddenly in vogue again, Sanders could be a big addition to one NFL team.
The only issue with this idea is his contract. NFL teams might be hesitant to trade for an overpaid backup. They also know the Panthers' alternative is to cut him after June 1 to save almost $7 million. The Panthers don't have a ton of leverage, and teams know they could wait and try to sign him then instead of forking over valuable assets. Otherwise, a trade would be ideal for Carolina.
