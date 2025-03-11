NFL insider says Panthers' blockbuster secondary move may not move the needle
The Carolina Panthers were very active on the first official (legal tampering) day of free agency. Not only did they extend Jaycee Horn to a record-setting DB contract, but they also agreed to terms with two interior defensive linemen and a safety. The latter was Las Vegas' Tre'Von Moehrig, who agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to join the Panthers.
The move fills a huge void, as virtually the entire safety room from last year exited via free agency. If nothing else, Moehrig is a body that can play the position, something Carolina needed badly. Still, in Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame's estimation, the cost might be a little high even if it makes sense for a team like the Panthers.
Verderame noted that this expensive deal came not long after what went down with Horn, which was the largest DB contract in the history of the sport. "Moehrig, 25, spent the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite largely playing on terrible teams, Moehrig was a bright spot for the Silver & Black, totaling six interceptions and 29 passes defensed over that time," Verderame said, giving the move a C.
He added, "While the safety market is exploding, Moehrig’s contract is both large but understandable for general manager Dan Morgan. That said, it’s fair to wonder how much the investment moves Carolina’s needle." Moehrig was a necessary investment for Morgan, but it's also a costly one. The Panthers weren't exactly flush with cash beforehand, and the deal for Moehrig isn't exactly cheap.
