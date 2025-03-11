All Panthers

NFL insider says Panthers' blockbuster secondary move may not move the needle

Tre'Von Moehrig was agreed to a three-year deal with Carolina.

Zach Roberts

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) has words with Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) has words with Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers were very active on the first official (legal tampering) day of free agency. Not only did they extend Jaycee Horn to a record-setting DB contract, but they also agreed to terms with two interior defensive linemen and a safety. The latter was Las Vegas' Tre'Von Moehrig, who agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to join the Panthers.

The move fills a huge void, as virtually the entire safety room from last year exited via free agency. If nothing else, Moehrig is a body that can play the position, something Carolina needed badly. Still, in Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame's estimation, the cost might be a little high even if it makes sense for a team like the Panthers.

Verderame noted that this expensive deal came not long after what went down with Horn, which was the largest DB contract in the history of the sport. "Moehrig, 25, spent the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite largely playing on terrible teams, Moehrig was a bright spot for the Silver & Black, totaling six interceptions and 29 passes defensed over that time," Verderame said, giving the move a C.

Tre'Von Moehrig
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

He added, "While the safety market is exploding, Moehrig’s contract is both large but understandable for general manager Dan Morgan. That said, it’s fair to wonder how much the investment moves Carolina’s needle." Moehrig was a necessary investment for Morgan, but it's also a costly one. The Panthers weren't exactly flush with cash beforehand, and the deal for Moehrig isn't exactly cheap.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers among landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight

2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade between Panthers, Cowboys

Continuity could make Panthers  top-10 offensive line even better

Underrated edge rusher thrown out as possible Panthers target

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News