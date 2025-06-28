NFL free agency: ex-Browns edge rusher named 'perfect fit' for Panthers
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers' defense was a disaster in 2024. They were the worst unit in the league, and general manager Dan Morgan made it no secret that he wanted to improve their talent on that side of the ball. He made moves in NFL free agency, signing defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and safety Tre’Von Moehrig.
They added more talent in the NFL draft, even though they used their first-round pick on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. After adding McMillan, they selected Nic Scourton in Round 2 and Princely Umanmielen in Round 3, giving them two solid pass-rushers to develop. What they don't have is many veteran options.
MORE: Panthers coach Dave Canales on the wrong end of NFL play-caller chart
That could change now that Ogbo Okoronkwo is available. The Cleveland Browns released the 30-year-old on Thursday, and Last Word on Sports' David Latham says the Panthers would be a logical landing spot for Okoronkwo, giving them a veteran EDGE to go with their two rookies.
"Second-round pick Nic Scourton and third-round pick Princely Umanmielen offer plenty of upside for the future, but they might not be ready to compete from Day 1. Following his Browns release, Ogbo Okoronkwo could be the perfect fit as a fine short-term starter who isn’t good enough to keep the two rookies from seeing the field if they’re ready for action." — Latham, LWOS
While Okoronkwo would make sense, Carolina might not be interested in getting older at the position. They released Jadeveon Clowney shortly after the draft, signifying their comfort in their younger players.
